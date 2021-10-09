In a recent interview on MSNBC, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg discussed the recent birth of his twins with husband Chasten.

The Buttigiegs announced the arrival of their first two children, daughter Penelope Rose and son Joseph August, early last month. The Buttigiegs married in 2018.

Appearing on MSNBC's Morning Joe, Pete Buttigieg, the nation's first openly gay U.S. Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate, called parenthood “demanding” but “wonderful.”

“It's been wonderful. It's everything people tell you to expect and more," he said. "I think the biggest thing that's surprised me is just how much joy there is even sometimes in the hard parts. Don't get me wrong, it's the most demanding thing I've ever done, that Chasten and I have ever taken on but it's just amazing. I used to think of 5 a.m. as early, and now I think of it as naptime if I'm lucky, and yet I catch myself grinning half the time."

Buttigieg, a Democrat, was elected twice as mayor of South Bend, Indiana before announcing his historic run for the White House. His presidential campaign is documented in the upcoming film Mayor Pete, which will have its world premiere on October 14 at the Chicago Film Festival. It will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.