Actor-singer Billy Porter has been named Attitude's Man of the Year.

Porter, 52, is best known for playing Lola in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots and Pray Tell, a gay HIV-positive man, in the FX drama Pose.

“I just won The Man of the Year Award!” Porter captioned a photo of himself on Instagram. “Thank you so much @attitudemag for this incredible honor!”

Porter appears on the cover of Attitude's The Awards Issue, out now.

In accepting his award, Porter said that it was “the greatest honor to be a little fucking sissy, church boy from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania all the way over here in London town [to accept this award].”

He also called on the global LGBTQ community to get vocal about their rights.

“It's time to stop being scared. It's time to stop being terrified,” Porter told the crowd at the Attitude Awards ceremony. “It's time to say fuck you. It's our country too. It's our world too. And we're taking the mother fucker back!”

Earlier this year, Porter came out as HIV-positive ahead of the final season of Pose, in which his character's storyline revolves around HIV.

“I became the statistic that everyone said I would be,” Porter said. “This is what HIV looks like now. This is what courage looks like now. This is what bravery looks like now. This is what activism looks like now.”