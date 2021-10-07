Colman Domingo will play gay rights activist Bayard Rustin in the Netflix film Rustin.

Deadline first reported the casting on Tuesday.

Rustin is the first feature film from Higher Ground, the production company founded in 2018 by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Rustin, an African-American gay man, was an early leader in social movements for civil rights and gay rights. In 2013, Obama posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his activism.

The film is based on a script co-written by Dustin Lance Black (Milk) and George C. Wolfe (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom).

Rounding out the cast are Chris Rock (Fargo, Top Five), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), and Audra McDonald (Respect).

Domingo, who married husband Raul Domingo in 2014, is best known for his performances in Lincoln, Selma, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.