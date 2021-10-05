Actress Amanda Bearse has joined the all-LGBT principal cast of Billy Eichner's upcoming gay romantic comedy Bros.

Bros focuses on two gay men – played by out actors Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) – with commitment issues who try to navigate a possible relationship.

Bearse will play the mother of Macfarlane's character, Deadline reported.

Bros will make history as the first gay male rom-com from a major studio and as the first studio film to feature an entirely LGBT principal cast.

“I’m delighted to be a part of this project. I had no idea how deeply the LGBTQ roots were going to be on this project [until recently]. But leave it to Billy Eichner; I should expect nothing less,” Bearse told Deadline. “He’s just so on the cutting edge, and this film will be too. I’m glad to be invited to the party.”

Bearse is best known for playing Marcy D'Arcy on the Fox comedy Married...with Children. Bearse came out publicly in 1993 while working on that show, making her the first actress on primetime television to come out as gay.

Bearse is returning to acting following a career in directing.