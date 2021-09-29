Actor Molly Bernard wed her girlfriend, attorney Hannah Lieberman, in New York over the weekend.

The couple announced on social media they were engaged on January 14, 2020.

Bernard announced their wedding on Instagram, captioning an image of the couple walking down a staircase – Bernard wearing a white dress, Lieberman a dark suit.

“WIVES!” she wrote. “Perfect day, perfect party. Perfect photo by @lesloups perfect couture dress by @wraynyc perfect custom suit for H by @bindleandkeep perfect fleurs by @fleurotica WHAT A SURREAL JOY TO BE MARRIED TO MY TREASURE!”

The women married at The Boathouse in Brooklyn.

Bernard, who is best known for playing pansexual PR rep Lauren Heller on TV Land/Paramount+'s Younger, is openly pansexual. She also served as an executive producer and starred in the LGBT comedy-drama Milkwater.