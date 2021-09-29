Cassandra Peterson, best known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, said during a recent press call that she was “shocked” when she fell for another woman.

Peterson, 70, is currently promoting her memoir Yours Cruelly, Elvira.

In the book, Peterson discusses for the first time publicly her 19-year relationship with Teresa Wierson, whom she met at the gym.

“Yes, I was married for 25 years to a man,” Peterson told reporters. “And after I was divorced, I fell in love with a woman. I'd never had any inclinations that I was gay. I don't. And honestly, to tell you [the] truth, I don't think I'm gay. I'm attracted to men. But I fell for this woman.”

“We were good friends for six years. She was in a relationship. I was in a relationship and there was no interest in being with her. She just became a very good friend. I don't know what happened, she was just a very special person – special and unique. And we fell in love.”

Peterson admitted that she kept her relationship quiet out of fear it could hurt her career.

“I do have a character, a brand, and a business that I was protecting. I mean, Elvira’s a giant horndog, you know, she chases men, she loves men. All of a sudden to be with a woman was shocking to me. More shocking to me, I think, than anyone else,” she explained.

“I didn’t want to flush it all down the toilet. So I hung on to that secret for way too long. But now I feel like I can talk about it. And, you know, if some company doesn’t want to hire me to host their television show? Well, you know, screw them. I’ve made enough money. I’m doing well. I don’t need them.”

“I’m so happy that I’m talking to people about it now and they can find out about it now because having secrets is not good. It’s like holding it in, you know, gives you gas. It really drains your energy,” she said.

Yours Cruelly, Elvira is available now.