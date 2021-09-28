During an appearance Sunday on 60 Minutes, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican, said that her opposition to marriage equality was “wrong.”

Cheney is one of a handful of Republicans who have criticized former President Donald Trump for his claims that he won re-election. She also voted to impeach the former president.

“I was wrong,” Cheney told Lesley Stahl. “I was wrong.”

Cheney's sister, Mary Cheney, is married to a woman. Liz Cheney's opposition to same-sex marriage was a sticking point between the sisters. Their father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, publicly disagreed with former President George W. Bush's opposition to marriage equality in 2004.

“I love my sister very much,” Cheney said. “I love her family very much, and I was wrong.”

“It's a very personal issue and very personal for my family. I believe my dad was right, and my sister and I have had that conversation,” an emotional Cheney added.

Liz and Mary Cheney in 2013 publicly argued whether gay and lesbian couples should be allowed to marry. Two years later, the Supreme Court said that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry. Recent polling shows support among Republicans at an all-time high of 55 percent.