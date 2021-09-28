During an appearance Sunday on 60
Minutes, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican, said
that her opposition to marriage equality was “wrong.”
Cheney is one of a handful of
Republicans who have criticized former President Donald Trump for his
claims that he won re-election. She also voted to impeach the former
president.
“I was wrong,” Cheney told Lesley
Stahl. “I was wrong.”
Cheney's sister, Mary Cheney, is
married to a woman. Liz Cheney's opposition to same-sex marriage was
a sticking point between the sisters. Their father, former Vice
President Dick Cheney, publicly disagreed with former President
George W. Bush's opposition to marriage equality in 2004.
“I love my sister very much,”
Cheney said. “I love her family very much, and I was wrong.”
“It's a very personal issue and very
personal for my family. I believe my dad was right, and my sister and
I have had that conversation,” an emotional Cheney added.
Liz and Mary Cheney in 2013 publicly
argued whether gay and lesbian couples should be allowed to marry.
Two years later, the Supreme Court said that gay couples have a
constitutional right to marry. Recent polling shows support among
Republicans at an all-time high of 55 percent.