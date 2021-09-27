Christian conservative Franklin Graham is calling on his followers to pray for the Supreme Court to rule against LGBT rights.

Graham was reacting to news that the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), an Arizona-based group opposed to LGBT rights, had appealed a case challenging Colorado's LGBT protections law to the high court after a lower court had sided with the state.

Web designer Lorie Smith claims in her lawsuit that the law should be withdrawn because it would force her to create wedding websites for gay and lesbian couples.

Graham, son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, asked followers in a Facebook post to pray for Smith to win her case.

“Bakers, florists, photographers, now web designers,” Graham wrote. “Where will it end? LGBT activists want to force their agenda on the rest of the world.”

“Lorie Smith, a Christian web designer from Colorado, is fighting in the courts to protect her right to not create websites that promote and communicate messages violating her religious beliefs and conscience.”

“Lorie is fine with serving all people, but she should never have to create websites and graphics supporting topics that go against her personal beliefs and values.”

“Yesterday Lorie’s case was petitioned to the Supreme Court. Pray that they will hear it and rule in favor of free speech, rights of conscience and religious liberty,” Graham said.

