Christian conservative Franklin Graham
is calling on his followers to pray for the Supreme Court to rule
against LGBT rights.
Graham was reacting to news that the
Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), an Arizona-based group opposed to
LGBT rights, had appealed a case challenging Colorado's LGBT
protections law to the high court after a lower court had sided with
the state.
Web designer Lorie Smith claims in her
lawsuit that the law should be withdrawn because it would force her
to create wedding websites for gay and lesbian couples.
Graham, son of the late televangelist
Billy Graham and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump,
asked followers in a Facebook post to pray for Smith to win her case.
“Bakers, florists, photographers, now
web designers,” Graham wrote. “Where will it end? LGBT activists
want to force their agenda on the rest of the world.”
“Lorie Smith, a Christian web
designer from Colorado, is fighting in the courts to protect her
right to not create websites that promote and communicate messages
violating her religious beliefs and conscience.”
“Lorie is fine with serving all
people, but she should never have to create websites and graphics
supporting topics that go against her personal beliefs and values.”
“Yesterday Lorie’s case was
petitioned to the Supreme Court. Pray that they will hear it and rule
in favor of free speech, rights of conscience and religious liberty,”
Graham said.
