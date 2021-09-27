Voters in Switzerland on Sunday overwhelmingly approved a same-sex marriage law.

According to various outlets, voters supported the “Marriage for All” law by a 64-36 percent margin.

While gay and lesbian couples have been able to enter a civil partnership since 2007, lawmakers extended civil marriage to same-sex couples late last year. Opponents of the proposed law forced a referendum on the issue.

Switzerland had been one of the last Western European countries without marriage equality.

Maria von Känel, co-president of the “Marriage for All” campaign, described Sunday as “a historic day” and the referendum results as “a milestone for LGBTQ equality.”

“It’s a great achievement,” she told the Washington Blade. “All cantons and 64.1 percent of Swiss voters have voted yes for marriage for all. Our partnerships and families are now recognized equally and legally.”

“We have great support of the family, children and human rights organizations and many thousands of people who took to the streets for this cause and did public work,” added von Känel. “We are infinitely grateful.”

The amended law will also allow same-sex couples to adopt children unrelated to them.

Gay couples have been allowed to adopt their partner's children since 2018.