Voters in Switzerland on Sunday
overwhelmingly approved a same-sex marriage law.
According to various outlets, voters
supported the “Marriage for All” law by a 64-36 percent margin.
While gay and lesbian couples have been
able to enter a civil partnership since 2007, lawmakers extended
civil marriage to same-sex couples late last year. Opponents of the
proposed law forced a referendum on the issue.
Switzerland had been one of the last
Western European countries without marriage equality.
Maria von Känel, co-president of the
“Marriage for All” campaign, described Sunday as “a historic
day” and the referendum results as “a milestone for LGBTQ
equality.”
“It’s a great achievement,” she
told the Washington Blade. “All cantons and 64.1 percent of
Swiss voters have voted yes for marriage for all. Our partnerships
and families are now recognized equally and legally.”
“We have great support of the family,
children and human rights organizations and many thousands of people
who took to the streets for this cause and did public work,” added
von Känel. “We are infinitely grateful.”
The amended law will also allow
same-sex couples to adopt children unrelated to them.
Gay couples have been allowed to adopt
their partner's children since 2018.