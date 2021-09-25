Voters in Switzerland on Sunday will
decide the fate of a same-sex marriage bill approved by lawmakers.
While gay and lesbian couples have been
able to enter a civil partnership since 2007, lawmakers extended
civil marriage to same-sex couples late last year. Opponents of the
proposed law forced a referendum on the issue, Reuters
reported.
The campaign to repeal the bill has
gained some steam, with the latest poll numbers showing a 6 percent
increase in opposition from a month earlier (29 percent to 35).
The amended law would also allow
same-sex couples to adopt children unrelated to them.
Gay couples have been allowed to adopt
their partner's children since 2018.
Switzerland is one of the last Western
European countries without marriage equality.