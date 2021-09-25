Universal Pictures' upcoming gay
romantic comedy Bros will make history as the first studio
film to feature an entirely LGBTQ principal cast.
According to Deadline,
heterosexual characters will also be played by queer actors.
Bros is also the first gay male
rom-com from a major studio. (Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis
starred in last year's holiday romantic comedy Happiest Season
from Sony Pictures. The film debuted as a Hulu Original after Sony
canceled plans for a theatrical release due to the coronavirus
pandemic. However, the film could still be released theatrically by
Sony outside the United States.)
Bros focuses on two gay men –
played by out actors Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street) and
Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) – with commitment
issues who try to navigate a possible relationship.
Also appearing in the film are TS
Madison (Zola), Miss Lawrence (The United States vs. Billie
Holiday), Symone (RuPaul's Drag Race), Guillermo Diaz (Law
& Order: Organized Crime), and Guy Branum (The Game Show).
Eichner co-wrote the script with
Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall), who will also
direct the film. Judd Apatow (Trainwreck, The Big Sick) is
co-producing the film with Eichner.
Eichner, who is making history as the
first openly gay man to co-write and star in a studio film, applauded
the film's casting.
“I could not be more proud or excited
about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros,”
Eichner
said. “After queer actors have spent decades watching straight
actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing
LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to
assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast. And while Bros may
be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is
only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to
shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just
being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s
‘gay best friend.’ And beyond all of that, this cast is f*cking
hysterical and you’re going to love them.”
Bros is scheduled to premiere in
theaters on August 12.