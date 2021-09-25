Universal Pictures' upcoming gay romantic comedy Bros will make history as the first studio film to feature an entirely LGBTQ principal cast.

According to Deadline, heterosexual characters will also be played by queer actors.

Bros is also the first gay male rom-com from a major studio. (Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis starred in last year's holiday romantic comedy Happiest Season from Sony Pictures. The film debuted as a Hulu Original after Sony canceled plans for a theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the film could still be released theatrically by Sony outside the United States.)

Bros focuses on two gay men – played by out actors Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) – with commitment issues who try to navigate a possible relationship.

Also appearing in the film are TS Madison (Zola), Miss Lawrence (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Symone (RuPaul's Drag Race), Guillermo Diaz (Law & Order: Organized Crime), and Guy Branum (The Game Show).

Eichner co-wrote the script with Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall), who will also direct the film. Judd Apatow (Trainwreck, The Big Sick) is co-producing the film with Eichner.

Eichner, who is making history as the first openly gay man to co-write and star in a studio film, applauded the film's casting.

“I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros,” Eichner said. “After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast. And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’ And beyond all of that, this cast is f*cking hysterical and you’re going to love them.”

Bros is scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 12.