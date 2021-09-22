President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on nations to defend the rights of LGBT individuals.

In his speech to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Biden spoke in support of LGBT rights.

“We all must defend the rights of LGBTQI individuals so they can live and love openly without fear,” Biden said.

Biden specifically singled out crackdowns against LGBT people in Chechnya and Cameroon.

“As we pursue diplomacy across the board, the United States will champion the democratic values that go to the very heart of who we are as a nation and a people: freedom, equality, opportunity and a belief in the universal rights of all people,” Biden said.

Biden addressed the assembly after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's turn at the podium. Bolsonaro once described himself as a “proud homophobe.” In his speech, Bolsonaro, who has refused the COVID-19 vaccine, said that Brazil has a president who believes in “family principles.”

The Biden administration has made promoting LGBT rights abroad a priority.