In marking the tenth anniversary of the repeal of “Don't Ask, Don't Tell,” President Joe Biden reiterated his call for passage of the Equality Act.

“Don't Ask, Don't Tell” prohibited lesbian, gay, and bisexual troops from serving openly.

On December 22, 2010, then-President Barack Obama signed legislation that repealed the policy. The legislation took effect on September 20, 2011.

In a statement, Biden described the policy as “a great injustice” and called for passage of the Equality Act, an LGBT protections bill that stalled in the Senate after clearing the House.

“Ten years ago today, a great injustice was remedied and a tremendous weight was finally lifted off the shoulders of tens of thousands of dedicated American service members,” Biden said.

“Despite serving with extraordinary honor and courage throughout our history, more than 100,000 American service members have been discharged because of their sexual orientation or gender identity – including some 14,000 under Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

“Many of these veterans received what are known as 'other than honorable' discharges, excluding them and their families from the vitally important services and benefits they had sacrificed so much to earn.”

“As a U.S. Senator, I supported allowing service members to serve openly, and as Vice President, I was proud to champion the repeal of this policy and to stand beside President Obama as he signed the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act into law.”

Biden added that he “proudly” reversed the military's ban on transgender service members.

“On this day and every day, I am thankful for all of the LGBTQ+ service members and veterans who strengthen our military and our nation. We must honor their sacrifice by continuing the fight for full equality for LGBTQ+ people, including by finally passing the Equality Act and living up to our highest values of justice and equality for all,” he said.