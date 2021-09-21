RuPaul Charles, the host of RuPaul's
Drag Race, on Sunday received his 11th Emmy Award,
making him the Black performer with the most Primetime Emmy Awards in
history.
RuPaul's Drag Race won in the
Outstanding Competition Program category.
“VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race won
a trophy for outstanding competition program at tonight's telecast,”
The Hollywood Reporter noted, “a victory that gives RuPaul
an 11th Emmy and solidifies his place as the most
decorated Black artist in Emmy Awards history.”
In his acceptance speech, RuPaul
thanked the Academy, Viacom/CBS, and “all of you gorgeous people
here tonight.”
“Really thanks to all of our lovely
children on our show from around the world,” he said. “You know,
they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to
navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for
you. And for you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is
waiting for you. … Come home to Mama Ru!”