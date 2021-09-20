Out actor-writer Dan Levy will direct, write, produce and star in a romantic comedy feature for Netflix.

According to Deadline, the upcoming feature is part of a film and television deal with Netflix that will start in July 2022 when Levy's current three-year overall deal with ABC Signature ends.

Little is known about the project other than Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske will also produce.

Levy created Schitt's Creek with his father, Eugene Levy. Both men also starred in the comedy.

Levy won four Primetime Emmys last year for his work on Schitt's Creek. The show's five additional Emmys made it the most awarded comedy series in a single year.

Netflix picked up Schitt's Creek after its third season.

“Netflix offered Schitt's Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us,” Levy said. “Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both tv and feature film. A full circle moment.”

Levy appeared in the romantic comedy The Happiest Season, which stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis as a lesbian couple celebrating their first Christmas together. It premiered last year as a Hulu original movie.