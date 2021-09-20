Out actor-writer Dan Levy will direct,
write, produce and star in a romantic comedy feature for Netflix.
According to Deadline, the
upcoming feature is part of a film and television deal with Netflix
that will start in July 2022 when Levy's current three-year overall
deal with ABC Signature ends.
Little is known about the project other
than Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske will also produce.
Levy created Schitt's Creek with
his father, Eugene Levy. Both men also starred in the comedy.
Levy won four Primetime Emmys last year
for his work on Schitt's Creek. The show's five additional
Emmys made it the most awarded comedy series in a single year.
Netflix picked up Schitt's Creek
after its third season.
“Netflix offered Schitt's Creek
a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole
new audience for us,” Levy
said. “Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my
excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with
them in both tv and feature film. A full circle moment.”
Levy appeared in the romantic comedy
The Happiest Season, which stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie
Davis as a lesbian couple celebrating their first Christmas together.
It premiered last year as a Hulu original movie.