Out celebrities Lil Nas X, Jane Lynch, and Lena Waithe will guest star in the Disney+ reboot of the animated sitcom The Proud Family.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere in 2022.

Guest stars in the series will include Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Lena Waithe, Jane Lynch, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Tiffany Haddish, and Jaden Smith, to name a few.

It was previously reported that out actors Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) and Billy Porter (Pose) will voice a gay couple raising a 14-year-old activist, and EJ Johnson (Rich Kids of Beverly Hills) will replace Phil LaMarr as the voice of Michael Collins, the flamboyant son of the school coach who is bullied by his classmates.

The original series, which ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel, centered on Penny Proud, a 14-year-old African-American girl who is usually embarrassed by her father. In The Proud Family Movie, which served as the show's finale, Penny turned 16. Kyla Pratt is returning to play Penny Proud.

The original series and the movie are available to stream on Disney+.