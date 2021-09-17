A draft of a proposed new family code
in Cuba would allow gay and lesbian couples to marry on the Communist
island.
According to the
Washington
Blade, the draft was released by the Justice Ministry on
Wednesday.
Article 61 of the draft defines
marriage as “a union of two people with legal aptitude who
voluntarily agreed to enter into it in order to build a life together
based on affection and love.”
The National Assembly could vote on the
new family code in December. If approved, a nationwide referendum
would follow.
In 2018, evangelical groups pressured
the government to remove an amendment extending marriage rights to
gay couples from a draft of Cuba's new constitution. The final
version approved by voters in 2019 did not include marriage equality.
After the 1959 revolution, Cuba sent
gay men and others to work camps.