A draft of a proposed new family code in Cuba would allow gay and lesbian couples to marry on the Communist island.

According to the Washington Blade, the draft was released by the Justice Ministry on Wednesday.

Article 61 of the draft defines marriage as “a union of two people with legal aptitude who voluntarily agreed to enter into it in order to build a life together based on affection and love.”

The National Assembly could vote on the new family code in December. If approved, a nationwide referendum would follow.

In 2018, evangelical groups pressured the government to remove an amendment extending marriage rights to gay couples from a draft of Cuba's new constitution. The final version approved by voters in 2019 did not include marriage equality.

After the 1959 revolution, Cuba sent gay men and others to work camps.