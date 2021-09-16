Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, on Wednesday married longtime partner Marlon Reis, marking the first same-sex wedding of a sitting governor in the United States.

According to NPR, the couple's traditional Jewish ceremony was held at the University of Colorado in Boulder, which is Reis' alma mater.

“The greatest lesson we have learned over the past 18 months is that life as we know it can change in an instant,” Polis said in a tweet. “We are thankful for the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple.”

“After 18 years together, we couldn't be happier to be married at last,” he added.

The couple, who are raising two children, got engaged in December as Reis was preparing to go to the hospital as he battled a coronavirus infection.

“I was getting my things ready,” Reis said at the time. “My daughter was crying in the corner – she didn't want me to go. My son was asking me a lot of technical questions: 'When are you coming back? Do they know exactly what's wrong?' It was a very tense moment.”

Polis, the nation's first openly gay elected governor, assured him he was going to be okay, then got down on one knee and proposed.

“It was the absolute perfect time,” Reis said. “I said to him, 'I couldn't breathe before. Now I really can't breathe.'”

The couple's 7-year-old daughter served as their flower girl and their 9-year-old son was the ring bearer.