A large majority of LGBT voters in California voted against recalling Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

According to an NBC News exit poll of early and Election Day voters, 83 percent of LGBT voters voted “no” to the recall. The poll found that 7 percent of California recall voters identify as LGBT.

The AP called the race in favor of Newsom within an hour of polls closing.

“Tonight, California voted NO on the recall and YES to … Science. Women's rights. Immigrant rights. The minimum wage. The environment. Our future,” Newsom tweeted. “We rejected cynicism and bigotry and chose hope and progress. Thank you, California.”

Forty-six Republican candidates lined up to replace Newsom, including Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner, who received roughly 1 percent of the vote.

“[Newsom] didn't campaign on not one of his successes, because he doesn't have any,” Jenner, 71, told reporters.

“I can't believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office. It's a shame, honestly. It's a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve,” she said.

If elected, Jenner would have become the nation's first openly transgender governor.

