A large majority of LGBT voters in
California voted against recalling Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.
According to an NBC News exit poll of
early and Election Day voters, 83 percent of LGBT voters voted “no”
to the recall. The poll found that 7 percent of California recall
voters identify as LGBT.
The AP called the race in favor of
Newsom within an hour of polls closing.
“Tonight, California voted NO on the
recall and YES to … Science. Women's rights. Immigrant rights. The
minimum wage. The environment. Our future,” Newsom tweeted. “We
rejected cynicism and bigotry and chose hope and progress. Thank you,
California.”
Forty-six Republican candidates lined
up to replace Newsom, including Olympian and reality star Caitlyn
Jenner, who received roughly 1 percent of the vote.
“[Newsom] didn't campaign on not one
of his successes, because he doesn't have any,” Jenner, 71, told
reporters.
“I can't believe that this many
people actually voted to keep him in office. It's a shame, honestly.
It's a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve,” she
said.
If elected, Jenner would have become
the nation's first openly transgender governor.
