In a cover interview with LGBT glossy OUT, actor Ben Platt discussed how his boyfriend Noah Galvin has been a source of stability during the pandemic.

Platt originated the title role in the Broadway coming-of-age musical Dear Evan Hansen. He reprised the role for the film adaptation of the musical, which opens next week.

Following Platt's departure in the play, Noah Galvin, who starred in the ABC sitcom The Real O'Neals, assumed the lead of Evan Hansen.

The men have been dating for a year and a half.

Platt told OUT that Galvin helped him conquer the “fear and apprehension” he felt about playing Evan Hanson in the film.

“[He] has a really unique ability to help me to … be present where I am and to make the life that's happening day to day too wonderful to not want to be on the ground for it,” Platt said.

Platt also said that he had found “a partner that I really love, Noah Galvin, my boyfriend.”

Platt, who came out to his parents as a teenager, also talked about being an out actor and playing queer characters. He played a bisexual student in Netflix's The Politician. And he will play a queer role in the upcoming film The People We Hate at the Wedding.

“In terms of my own personal journey, I think I'm just now learning how to revel in getting to play a queer character,” he said. “I think it's something that I have not necessarily avoided but have been told, kind of by a lot of external voices, shouldn't be a priority or isn't necessarily the most helpful thing to my career because it can be pigeonholing.”

Last month, Platt released his second studio album, Reverie.