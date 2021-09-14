In a recent interview with NBC's Today
show, former American Idol finalist David Archuleta said that
God told him to come out publicly.
In June, Archuleta came out in a
lengthy Instagram post. He said that he's still attracted to both
sexes and that he's saving himself for marriage.
In previous interviews, Archuleta, a
member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (the
Mormons), said that he had prayed for God to make him straight.
“I’ve prayed. I was praying like,
‘God, you can do all things.’ I would say, ‘Please take these
feelings away from me because I don’t want to feel things that I
shouldn’t and I don’t want to feel things that would be wrong,'”
he said.
Speaking with Today, Archuleta,
30, said that he had a conversation with God before he decided to
come out publicly.
“I was literally outside doing my
yard work, pulling weeds,” he said. “I kind of went through a
faith crisis for a month, when I was in the process of breaking up
with this girl I was in a relationship with. But I felt so
disconnected from everything. My anxiety had gotten so bad. I was
like, ‘I don’t even remember how it feels to be close to God or
to even have feelings for anybody ... I don’t even know how I feel
about myself right now.'”
“When I had that prayer, God just
said, ‘David, you know I trust you, right? I want you to post about
what you’re going through right now.’ And it was just so clear
what I needed to say. I knew exactly what I needed to say, but I feel
uncomfortable saying it, because I like to keep to myself –
especially with this kind of stuff. But I just knew I had to,” he
said.
Archuleta recently released his latest
single “Movin” and is working on a children's book.