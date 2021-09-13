RuPaul on Sunday won the Emmy for
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program at the 2021
Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
It is RuPaul's sixth Emmy for hosting
VH1's drag reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race.
“I started in television 40 years ago
on a public access station in Atlanta, Georgia. A little show called
The American Music Show," RuPaul said at the ceremony. "They
were so kind to me to have me do my hard yards there years ago, and I
want to thank them for being so kind to me and all the people in this
business who’ve been kind. I’ve got to tell you, the sweetness
and the kindness is what I appreciate the most today. In fact, the
sweetness and the kindness are at the top of my list of human
virtues. After that would be a big fat ass. Thank you so much for
this award."
RuPaul has also won three Emmys as the
executive producer of RuPaul's Drag Race.
Drag Race also won three Emmys
on Sunday, including Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program,
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture
Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.