RuPaul on Sunday won the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

It is RuPaul's sixth Emmy for hosting VH1's drag reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race.

“I started in television 40 years ago on a public access station in Atlanta, Georgia. A little show called The American Music Show," RuPaul said at the ceremony. "They were so kind to me to have me do my hard yards there years ago, and I want to thank them for being so kind to me and all the people in this business who’ve been kind. I’ve got to tell you, the sweetness and the kindness is what I appreciate the most today. In fact, the sweetness and the kindness are at the top of my list of human virtues. After that would be a big fat ass. Thank you so much for this award."

RuPaul has also won three Emmys as the executive producer of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Drag Race also won three Emmys on Sunday, including Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.