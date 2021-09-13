Pose on Saturday took home a
trio of prizes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for its third and
final season.
According to Deadline, the
series won in the Contemporary Hairstyling, Contemporary Makeup, and
Contemporary Costumes categories.
Pose,
which explores New York City's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s and
early 90s, made history for its large cast of transgender
actors when it premiered in 2018.
Rob Harmon, who shared the Contemporary
Hairstyling award with five colleagues, called the show a
“life-changer.”
“This TV show is so phenomenally
powerful and means so much to people all over the world,” Harmon
said. “To be standing here is unreal. This show is a game-changer
and a life-changer for very many people, myself included.”
In 2019, out actor Billy Porter, who
plays Pray Tell in Pose, became the first openly gay black man
to be nominated for and win a leading Emmy acting category.
Porter is also nominated for an acting
Emmy this year, along with Mj Rodriguez, who plays Blanca Evangelista
on the series.