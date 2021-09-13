Pose on Saturday took home a trio of prizes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards for its third and final season.

According to Deadline, the series won in the Contemporary Hairstyling, Contemporary Makeup, and Contemporary Costumes categories.

Pose, which explores New York City's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s and early 90s, made history for its large cast of transgender actors when it premiered in 2018.

Rob Harmon, who shared the Contemporary Hairstyling award with five colleagues, called the show a “life-changer.”

“This TV show is so phenomenally powerful and means so much to people all over the world,” Harmon said. “To be standing here is unreal. This show is a game-changer and a life-changer for very many people, myself included.”

In 2019, out actor Billy Porter, who plays Pray Tell in Pose, became the first openly gay black man to be nominated for and win a leading Emmy acting category.

Porter is also nominated for an acting Emmy this year, along with Mj Rodriguez, who plays Blanca Evangelista on the series.