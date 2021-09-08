In a recent interview, out actor Billy Porter said he wouldn't mind if he never plays another straight character.

Porter is best known for playing Pray Tell on the FX drama Pose. He also appeared on Broadway, where he won a Tony Award for playing Lola in the musical Kinky Boots.

In his latest project, Porter plays Fab G, a genderless fairy godmother character in Amazon's re-imagining of the classic Cinderella.

Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Porter weighed in on the debate on whether straight actors should play queer roles.

“I do believe in an across-the-board way that queer roles, at this point in the game, should only be for queer actors,” Porter said.

"The only reason why I feel that way so strongly is because queer people playing straight roles is not the same. We don’t get the same thought; we don’t get the same opportunities in that way. It’s imbalanced. I think the conversation is more, for me, about balance.”

“I personally don’t care whether I play a straight character or not ever in my life again. That conversation is rooted and based in this idea that playing straight is 'better,'” he said. “That's not true. It's not better, it's just different.”

Porter described his genderless Cinderella character as “magical.”

“Magic has no gender – that's been my tagline from the moment the ink was dry on the contract,” he said.