U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete
Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, on Saturday announced
the arrival of their first two children.
In an Instagram post, Pete Buttigieg
said that they were delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph
August Buttigieg, the couple's first children.
“Chasten and I are beyond thankful
for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're
becoming parents,” Buttigieg captioned a photo of the pair holding
their children. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and
Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”
The couple announced that they were
going to be parents last month.
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of
South Bend, Indiana, campaigned for the 2020 Democratic presidential
nomination with his husband by his side.
The couple married in 2018.