U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, on Saturday announced the arrival of their first two children.

In an Instagram post, Pete Buttigieg said that they were delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg, the couple's first children.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents,” Buttigieg captioned a photo of the pair holding their children. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

The couple announced that they were going to be parents last month.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, campaigned for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination with his husband by his side.

The couple married in 2018.