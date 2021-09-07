Actor Garrett Clayton and screenwriter Blake Knight tied the knot in Los Angeles on Saturday.

According to People Magazine, the wedding took place at a private residence that is part of the Walt Disney estate and was officiated by Alicia Silverstone, who appeared in the 2016 film King Cobra with Clayton. The ceremony was held outdoors. The grooms were walked down the aisle by their mothers.

The couple's plans to marry were pushed back twice by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We've been trying to get married for a long time,” Clayton, 30, told the outlet. “So we're just excited.”

Dating since 2011, the couple got engaged in January 2018 while visiting Iceland.

Guests included 160 friends and family.

The men are waiting six months before starting their honeymoon in The Maldives and Japan.

Clayton is best known for playing Tanner in Teen Beach Movie and its sequel Teen Beach 2.