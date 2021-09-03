Organizers behind Chicago's annual LGBT Pride Parade have canceled this year's march.

The parade attracts more than one million people to Chicago's LGBT neighborhood of “Boystown.”

Last year, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced numerous Pride cancellations throughout the nation, including in Chicago. Organizers in Chicago had hoped that pushing back the city's second largest parade from June to October would allow it to take place. But organizers said that they were “naive” in their hope that it would be much safer to have a parade by October.

Chicago Pride Fest, a two-day outdoor festival, will take place on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2. The festival was scheduled to coincide with the parade, which was scheduled for Sunday, October 3.

Pride Chicago, which organizes the parade, said in a statement that the parade would return next year in June.

“We have already scheduled the 2022 Chicago Pride Parade for Sunday, June 26, 2022. We're going to believe that saying,” they said, referring to “third times a charm.” “We're going to believe that in June, 2022 we are living in a far safer world than now. We intend to have the best, most joyous, fabulous, memorable Pride Parade ever. Count on it!”