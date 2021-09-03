British diver Tom Daley said in a recent interview that he's ready for more children with husband Dustin Lance Black.

Daley, who won two medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and Black are raising 3-year-old Robbie.

The 27-year-old told GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos that he'd love to compete in the next Olympics.

“If I can manage to do another Olympic Games, I would love to,” he said. “But I am going to take it step by step and next year I will make the decision.”

Daley, who spoke out in favor of LGBT rights during a press conference at the Olympics, said that he wanted to “create some change” and would continue to speak out.

“There are still 10 countries [that competed] at the Olympic Games where [being] an LGBTQ person…is punishable by death,” Daley said. “So there are still massive inequalities throughout the world…I don’t want to stop at what I said in the press conference. I want to take it further and try to create some change. Getting as many people to share their personal stories and share their experiences can really help tell a story and shine a light to tell people that we are not these big, scary people that sometimes we can be portrayed as…we are human beings just like everyone else…we don’t want to take away anything from anyone else; we just want to be treated the same as a straight person might.”

Daley added that he wants a “big family.”

“We have always said that we would like to have a big family,” he said. “As a gay couple, it’s not just as easy as a bottle of wine and a good time! There is a bit more thought and preparation that has to go into it, but it is something that we would definitely like to look into in the future for sure.”