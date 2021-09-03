British diver Tom Daley said in a
recent interview that he's ready for more children with husband
Dustin Lance Black.
Daley, who won two medals at the Tokyo
Summer Olympics, and Black are raising 3-year-old Robbie.
The 27-year-old told GLAAD's Anthony
Allen Ramos that he'd love to compete in the next Olympics.
“If I can manage to do another
Olympic Games, I would love to,” he said. “But I am going to take
it step by step and next year I will make the decision.”
Daley, who spoke out in favor of LGBT
rights during a press conference at the Olympics, said that he wanted
to “create some change” and would continue to speak out.
“There are still 10 countries [that
competed] at the Olympic Games where [being] an LGBTQ person…is
punishable by death,” Daley said. “So there are still massive
inequalities throughout the world…I don’t want to stop at what I
said in the press conference. I want to take it further and try to
create some change. Getting as many people to share their personal
stories and share their experiences can really help tell a story and
shine a light to tell people that we are not these big, scary people
that sometimes we can be portrayed as…we are human beings just like
everyone else…we don’t want to take away anything from anyone
else; we just want to be treated the same as a straight person
might.”
Daley added that he wants a “big
family.”
“We have always said that we would
like to have a big family,” he said. “As a gay couple, it’s not
just as easy as a bottle of wine and a good time! There is a bit more
thought and preparation that has to go into it, but it is something
that we would definitely like to look into in the future for sure.”