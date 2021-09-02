Out singer Sir Elton John has surprised fans with the announcement of a new album scheduled to arrive on October 22.

“The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album,” John said, referring to COVID-19 lockdowns in Britain and Los Angeles. “But, as the pandemic went on, one-off projects kept cropping up and I've ended with a selection of really interesting and diverse stuff that was completely different to anything I'm known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realized there was something weirdly familiar about working like this.”

“At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was a blast,” he said.

The Lockdown Sessions includes 16 tracks featuring collaborations with Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, and other artists.

Some of the songs have already been released, including John's cover of The Pet Shop Boys' “It's a Sin” and “Chosen Family” with Rina Sawayama.

The Lockdown Sessions is available for pre-order on Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Music.