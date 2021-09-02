Out actor Darryl Stephens has been promoted to series regular in the second season of the CBS comedy B Positive.

In the show's first season, Stephens played dialysis nurse Gideon, a recurring character.

B Positive centers on Drew (played by Thomas Middleditch), a newly divorced dad in need of a kidney transplant. Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), a woman from Drew's past, volunteers her kidney, which starts a journey that changes both of their lives.

In the show's second season, Gideon now works with Gina at an assisted living facility.

The comedy was created by Marco Pennette (Mom), who also executive produces with Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, Mom).

“Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting,” Lorre told Deadline. “She puts this principle to work by trying to improve the lives of the elderly residents of Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she’s been working. In the meantime, Drew is struggling with a strange new feeling. Post-surgery, he’s convinced he’s in love with Gina. It’s complicated.”

Also upgraded to series regulars in the second season are Linda Lavin (Naked Singularity, Alice) and David Anthony Higgins (Mike & Molly, Malcolm in the Middle).

Stephens is best known for playing the title role in the gay drama Noah's Arc.

