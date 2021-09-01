Twenty states led by Tennessee on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its guidance in support of transgender rights.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Knoxville.

Slatery argues that the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) do not have the authority to issue the guidance.

Soon after he took office, President Joe Biden issued an executive order directing federal agencies to implement the Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County. The high court found in the case that anti-LGBT workplace discrimination is unlawful under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The ruling broadened the definition of sex discrimination to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Department of Education issued guidance in support of allowing transgender students access to team sports and bathrooms consistent with their gender identity. The EEOC also instructed employers on bathrooms.

“This case is about two federal agencies changing law, which is Congress’ exclusive prerogative,” Slatery said in a statement. “The agencies simply do not have that authority. But that has not stopped them from trying.”

“The guidance purports to resolve highly controversial and localized issues such as whether employers and schools may maintain sex-separated showers and locker rooms, whether schools must allow biological males to compete on female athletic teams, and whether individuals may be compelled to use another person’s preferred pronouns,” the lawsuit states. “But the agencies have no authority to resolve those sensitive questions, let alone to do so by executive fiat without providing any opportunity for public participation.”

The states are calling on the court to invalidate the guidance.

States involved in the lawsuit also include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and West Virginia. All of the states have Republican attorneys general.