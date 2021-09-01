The CW has ordered a spinoff of Nancy Drew, its supernatural mystery drama series based on the novels by Edward Stratemeyer.

Tom Swift, also based on novels by Stratemeyer, will star out actor Tian Richards in the title role.

According to Deadline, the series will premiere in the 2021-2022 season.

The order comes after Richards played Tom Swift in the Nancy Drew episode titled “The Celestial Visitor,” which aired in May. In the episode, LeVar Burton voiced Barclay, Swift's AI companion. Burton is expected to continue the role in the series.

Deadline described the series as following the “serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor (Richards) who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.”

Nancy Drew co-creators/executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will also produce Tom Swift with co-creators Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson. Lis Rowinski, an executive producer on Nancy Drew, is also on the production team.