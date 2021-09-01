The CW has ordered a spinoff of Nancy
Drew, its supernatural mystery drama series based on the novels
by Edward Stratemeyer.
Tom Swift, also based on novels
by Stratemeyer, will star out actor Tian Richards in the title role.
According to Deadline, the
series will premiere in the 2021-2022 season.
The order comes after Richards played
Tom Swift in the Nancy Drew episode titled “The Celestial
Visitor,” which aired in May. In the episode, LeVar Burton voiced
Barclay, Swift's AI companion. Burton is expected to continue the
role in the series.
Deadline described the series as
following the “serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay,
billionaire inventor (Richards) who is thrust into a world of sci-fi
conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance
of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth,
leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while
fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group
hell-bent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius
and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the
mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.”
Nancy Drew co-creators/executive
producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will also produce Tom
Swift with co-creators Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and
Cameron Johnson. Lis Rowinski, an executive producer on Nancy
Drew, is also on the production team.