Lawmakers in the Mexican state of
Yucatan have approved a bill that allows gay and lesbian couples to
marry.
The bill cleared the Yucatan Congress
with a 20-5 vote.
LGBT rights activists applauded passage
of the bill.
“Finally!” tweeted Enrique Torre
Molina. “#MarriageEquality in Yucatan approved with 20 votes in
favor and 5 against.”
Mexico City was the first municipality
in Mexico to adopt marriage equality in 2010.
In 2015, Mexico's highest court struck
down laws that limit marriage to heterosexual couples. Gay couples
can supposedly marry in any Mexican state with a court order and all
states are required to recognize such marriages, but few states have
changed their laws. Same-sex couples can marry in Chihuahua, Jalisco,
Baja California, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, and the federal municipality
of Mexico City.