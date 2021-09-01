Lawmakers in the Mexican state of Yucatan have approved a bill that allows gay and lesbian couples to marry.

The bill cleared the Yucatan Congress with a 20-5 vote.

LGBT rights activists applauded passage of the bill.

“Finally!” tweeted Enrique Torre Molina. “#MarriageEquality in Yucatan approved with 20 votes in favor and 5 against.”

Mexico City was the first municipality in Mexico to adopt marriage equality in 2010.

In 2015, Mexico's highest court struck down laws that limit marriage to heterosexual couples. Gay couples can supposedly marry in any Mexican state with a court order and all states are required to recognize such marriages, but few states have changed their laws. Same-sex couples can marry in Chihuahua, Jalisco, Baja California, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, and the federal municipality of Mexico City.