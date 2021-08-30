Out YouTube personality JoJo Siwa will make history as the first contestant on Dancing with the Stars to be paired with a partner of the same sex.

Siwa, 18, came out in January.

“I am so excited to be a part of Dancing with the Stars, Season 30, and to be dancing with a girl,” Siwa tweeted. “I think it's so cool.”

The reality dancing competition series will return to ABC on September 30.

Siwa's partner will be revealed on the show's premiere episode.

Siwa's YouTube channel has over 3.6 billion views.