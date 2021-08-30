Out YouTube personality JoJo Siwa will
make history as the first contestant on Dancing with the Stars
to be paired with a partner of the same sex.
Siwa, 18, came out in January.
(Related: JoJo
Siwa says she has the “most perfect, beautiful” girlfriend.)
“I am so excited to be a part of
Dancing with the Stars, Season 30, and to be dancing with a
girl,” Siwa tweeted. “I think it's so cool.”
The reality dancing competition series
will return to ABC on September 30.
Siwa's partner will be revealed on the
show's premiere episode.
Siwa's YouTube channel has over 3.6
billion views.