RuPaul's Drag Race alum Gigi Goode has come out as transgender.

The 23-year-old Goode was a runner-up on the twelfth season of the reality drag queen competition series.

Goode came out to her fans in a video posted on Instagram.

In the 8-minute clip, Goode said that she was recovering from recent facial feminization surgery.

“I don't even know how to start this,” Goode said in the video. “Let's just jump right into it, you know what I mean? I guess, without beating around the bush, around eight months ago in January, right at the beginning of the year, I decided to begin the process of hormone replacement therapy.”

"For those of you who don't know, [that is] the process of taking estrogen and testosterone blockers – differing on the person – as a means of bringing in the woman and pushing out the man. At least that was my process with it."

Goode, who previously came out as genderfluid, explained that the coronavirus lockdown gave her “a lot of time to think and reflect.”

She said that she began the transition process eight months ago.

“I identify as a trans/non-binary person and I prefer she/her pronouns,” she said. “I have a lot more healing to go and not a lot of time to do it.”

Goode added that she is legally changing her name to Gigi.