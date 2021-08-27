In a recent interview, Tommy Dorfman discussed her coming out process.

Dorfman, 29, is best known for playing Ryan Shaver on the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why.

In an interview with TIME published in July, Dorfman, who came out as non-binary in 2017, said that she identifies as a woman. "Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying,” she said.

In a new interview with InStyle, Dorfman explained the timing of her decision to come out.

“I had to be in a more secure place in my life – in my career, financially, whatever – because I needed to take time off to do it,” she said.

"I had a weird amount of shame and internalized transphobia that was keeping me from coming out – not looking perfect enough and not having all my ducks in a row. I wanted to align my body with my spirit, but I didn't want to disappear for years to do that."

Dorfman added that she's “never felt better” after starting her transition.

“I spent 28 years of my life suicidal and depressed and recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction. I don't think I've ever been genuinely happy until this past year,” she said.

“Two weeks into having estrogen in my body, I was like, ‘Oh.’ It felt like I sank into the earth and was grounded. I can sleep now. I wake up moderately happy. I felt it hit, and I was like, 'Let's ride'. And as the testosterone leaves my body, I feel so much better.”

Doftman also discussed her role models, including Laverne Cox, Mj Rodriguez, and Jamie Clayton.