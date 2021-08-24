Grammy-nominated musician Demi Lovato said during a recent panel that they might “identify as trans” in the future.

Lovato, 29, came out as non-binary in May, just months after announcing they identify as pansexual.

Speaking during an appearance at last week's the 19th Represents Summit, Lovato said that their gender identity is “very fluid.”

“It's a journey forever,” Lovato explained. “There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don't know what this looks like for me.”

“There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender non-conforming my entire life, or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman.”

"In this moment right now, this is how I identify. And I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but it’s about keeping it open and free. I’m a very fluid person.”

"For me, it’s been relaxing the feminine side of myself to embrace my masculine side more. And what that’s done for my body image issues has actually been really helpful because I no longer feel like I have to gravitate to the bodycon dresses.”

"I can wear this baggy stuff and feel like a boss and I love that. Some days I feel super feminine, some days I feel super masculine,” they said.

Lovato recently released the video for the single “Melon Cake” from their most recent album Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over.