Israel will allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood without restrictions.

The announcement, made on Thursday, came from Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who is gay.

“Today we removed the degrading and irrelevant questions in the blood donation questionnaire,” Horowitz wrote in a Facebook post. “Every blood donor who comes with the goal of saving a life will receive equal treatment, no matter what his gender or sexual orientation (is), whether he is LGBT or straight.”

The announcement was welcomed by activists.

“This is a landmark moment for the entire LGBTQ community in Israel and a step closer toward equality for everyone,” said A Wider Bridge, a U.S.-based organization that supports Israel's LGBT community.

The FDA adopted a lifetime ban on gay men donating blood in 1983 in response to the AIDS crisis. In 2015, the agency relaxed the ban to allow for donations from men who have sex with men who have abstained from sexual contact for 12 months. Last year, the FDA shortened the deferral period to 3 months.