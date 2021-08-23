Cable network Freeform has canceled
Australian comedian Josh Thomas' Everything's Gonna Be Okay
after two seasons.
Thomas, the show's creator and star,
confirmed the cancellation in a Twitter post.
“We've decided Season 2 of
Everything's Gonna Be Okay will be its last,” Thomas wrote.
Thomas went on to thank the show's
cast, writers, and crew and Freeform, calling the network a “dream
to work with.”
“I want to send an extra super
special thanks to our cast, writers and crew who are talented, kind
and passionate,” he wrote. “We made the second season at the peak
of the pandemic and everyone did such a beautiful job of keeping each
other safe and happy and sometimes dancing. If any of these people
ask you for a job, I highly recommend you say yes.”
In the series, Thomas plays Nicholas, a
neurotic twenty-something living at home with this father and two
teenage half-sisters, one of whom has autism. When his father becomes
terminally ill, Nicholas is called on to keep the family together.
Thomas is best known for starring in
Please Like Me, which was based on his stand-up comedy. In the
show, Thomas struggled with his sexuality. In Everything's Gonna
Be Okay, Thomas' character is already out and dating men.
Freeform began airing the show's
10-episode second season in April. Everything's Gonna Be Okay
is also on Hulu.