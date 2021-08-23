Cable network Freeform has canceled Australian comedian Josh Thomas' Everything's Gonna Be Okay after two seasons.

Thomas, the show's creator and star, confirmed the cancellation in a Twitter post.

“We've decided Season 2 of Everything's Gonna Be Okay will be its last,” Thomas wrote.

Thomas went on to thank the show's cast, writers, and crew and Freeform, calling the network a “dream to work with.”

“I want to send an extra super special thanks to our cast, writers and crew who are talented, kind and passionate,” he wrote. “We made the second season at the peak of the pandemic and everyone did such a beautiful job of keeping each other safe and happy and sometimes dancing. If any of these people ask you for a job, I highly recommend you say yes.”

In the series, Thomas plays Nicholas, a neurotic twenty-something living at home with this father and two teenage half-sisters, one of whom has autism. When his father becomes terminally ill, Nicholas is called on to keep the family together.

Thomas is best known for starring in Please Like Me, which was based on his stand-up comedy. In the show, Thomas struggled with his sexuality. In Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Thomas' character is already out and dating men.

Freeform began airing the show's 10-episode second season in April. Everything's Gonna Be Okay is also on Hulu.