Out actor Luke Macfarlane has been cast as Billy Eichner's romantic interest in Universal's upcoming gay rom-com Bros.

Bros is the first gay male rom-com from a major studio. Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis starred in last year's holiday romantic comedy Happiest Season from Sony Pictures. The film debuted as a Hulu Original after Sony canceled plans for a theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the film could still be released theatrically by Sony outside the United States.

Bros focuses on two gay men (Eichner and Macfarlane) with commitment issues who try to navigate a relationship.

It will be directed by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), with Judd Apatow (Trainwreck, The Big Sick) co-producing. Eichner, who will also serve as executive producer on the movie, co-wrote the script with Stoller.

“In shocking news, BROS will be the first rom com about gay men ever produced by a major studio and, apparently, I'm the first openly gay man to ever write and star in their own studio film,” Eichner tweeted in March when news broke of the film. “Only took 100 years! THANKS HOLLYWOOD!!!”

Macfarlane is best known for playing Scotty Wandell in the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters. He's also appeared in nearly a dozen Hallmark movies. Other television credits include The Night Shift, Killjoys, Mercy Street, Satisfaction, and Over There.