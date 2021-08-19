City leaders in Winston-Salem on Monday unanimously approved an LGBT protections ordinance.

Winston-Salem is the latest North Carolina city to do so after a state law prohibiting such measures expired in December.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the law takes effect on January 1, but some enforcement provisions won't begin until next March.

Kevin Murphy, the city's only openly gay member of the city council, called passage “a huge step for Winston-Salem.”

“There are several other cities that got ahead of us from a timing perspective, but we have been working on it as long as those other cities have,” Murphy said.

The measure adds sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression to the city's nondiscrimination ordinance, commonly referred to as an NDO. The NDO covers employment and accommodations discrimination. It does not address public bathroom regulations.

Passage of an LGBT-inclusive NDO by Charlotte in 2016 stirred controversy and fueled passage of House Bill 2, North Carolina's so-called “bathroom bill,” which prohibited transgender individuals from using the bathroom of their choice.

A national outcry against HB2 pressured Republican lawmakers to partially repeal the measure.

Earlier this month, Charlotte passed a similar measure.

Other North Carolina cities with an LGBT protections ordinance include Greensboro, Durham, and Asheville.