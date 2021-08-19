Secretary of Transportation Pete
Buttigieg on Tuesday announced that he and his husband, Chasten
Buttigieg, are going to be parents.
“For some time, Chasten and I have
wanted to grow our family,” Pete Buttigieg wrote on social media.
“We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents!”
“The process isn't done yet and we're
thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has
been offered to us. We can't wait to share more soon,” he wrote.
The couple married in 2018.
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana
campaigned for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination with his
husband by his side.
During a Father's Day appearance on
CNN, Buttigieg was asked whether he plans to start a family in the
White House if elected.
“I don't see why not,” he replied.
“I think it wouldn't be the first time that children have arrived
to a first couple. But obviously, that's a conversation I had better
have with Chasten before I go into it too much on television.”
In a separate interview during a 2019
press conference, Buttigieg said that they were “hoping to have a
little one soon,” referring to a child.