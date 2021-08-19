Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday announced that he and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, are going to be parents.

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family,” Pete Buttigieg wrote on social media. “We're overjoyed to share that we've become parents!”

“The process isn't done yet and we're thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can't wait to share more soon,” he wrote.

The couple married in 2018.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana campaigned for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination with his husband by his side.

During a Father's Day appearance on CNN, Buttigieg was asked whether he plans to start a family in the White House if elected.

“I don't see why not,” he replied. “I think it wouldn't be the first time that children have arrived to a first couple. But obviously, that's a conversation I had better have with Chasten before I go into it too much on television.”

In a separate interview during a 2019 press conference, Buttigieg said that they were “hoping to have a little one soon,” referring to a child.