Tan France, Queer Eye's fashion guy, has revealed that fatherhood has made him “incredibly emotional.”

France and husband Rob France recently welcomed their first baby, son Ismail, via surrogate. Ismail was born prematurely on July 10 and spent three weeks in the hospital.

In an interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude conducted before France announced the birth of Ismail, France is asked, “When was the last time you cried?”

“We’re [my husband and I] expecting our first child and it’s made me incredibly emotional,” France responded. “On Queer Eye, you’ve only ever seen me cry two times; my American counterparts literally cry every episode. I’m very British, I have a stiff upper lip and I don’t get emotional over things that Americans get emotional over. Ever since we found out we were having a baby, I’ve cried almost every day over random shit.”

France also explained why he would give British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a Queer Eye makeover.

“Normally we [the Queer Eye cast] don’t answer that question, but the reason I’m going to say this person is because it’s not about clothes, I couldn’t give a fuck about this person’s clothes, or the person’s crazy hair … Boris Johnson,” he said. “It’s about getting him to understand my people better, so that he treats us as equals. I’m not just talking about the queers… I’m talking about people of color, Muslims in particular. I wouldn’t love to spend a week with him, but I would love for him to experience me for a week and then tell me I’m not equal to him.”