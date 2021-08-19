Tan France, Queer Eye's fashion
guy, has revealed that fatherhood has made him “incredibly
emotional.”
France and husband Rob France recently
welcomed their first baby, son Ismail, via surrogate. Ismail was born
prematurely on July 10 and spent three weeks in the hospital.
In an interview with UK LGBT glossy
Attitude conducted before
France announced the birth of Ismail, France is asked, “When
was the last time you cried?”
“We’re [my husband and I] expecting
our first child and it’s made me incredibly emotional,” France
responded. “On Queer Eye, you’ve only ever seen me cry
two times; my American counterparts literally cry every episode. I’m
very British, I have a stiff upper lip and I don’t get emotional
over things that Americans get emotional over. Ever since we found
out we were having a baby, I’ve cried almost every day over random
shit.”
France also explained why he would give
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a Queer Eye makeover.
“Normally we [the Queer Eye
cast] don’t answer that question, but the reason I’m going to say
this person is because it’s not about clothes, I couldn’t give a
fuck about this person’s clothes, or the person’s crazy hair …
Boris Johnson,” he said. “It’s about getting him to understand
my people better, so that he treats us as equals. I’m not just
talking about the queers… I’m talking about people of color,
Muslims in particular. I wouldn’t love to spend a week with him,
but I would love for him to experience me for a week and then tell me
I’m not equal to him.”