Actor Jesse Williams will star in the
television adaptation of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play
Take Me Out.
Williams is best known for his
portrayal of Dr. Jackson Avery on the ABC drama Grey's Anatomy
and Holden McCrea in the 2008 film The Cabin in the Woods. He
currently appears in the Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere.
Take Me Out,
which premiered in 2002, centers on Darren Lemming, a
mixed-raced baseball player who in the early 2000s decides to
announce publicly that he's gay. The play takes place mostly in the
locker room of the fictional Empires. It explores themes of
homophobia, racism, class, and masculinity.
A Broadway revival of the play starring
Williams was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdowns until Spring 2022.
According to Deadline,
Greenberg will adapt his play for television. Broadway director Scott
Ellis, who is directing the play's NYC revival, will direct the
pilot.