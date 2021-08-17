Actor Jesse Williams will star in the television adaptation of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play Take Me Out.

Williams is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Jackson Avery on the ABC drama Grey's Anatomy and Holden McCrea in the 2008 film The Cabin in the Woods. He currently appears in the Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere.

Take Me Out, which premiered in 2002, centers on Darren Lemming, a mixed-raced baseball player who in the early 2000s decides to announce publicly that he's gay. The play takes place mostly in the locker room of the fictional Empires. It explores themes of homophobia, racism, class, and masculinity.

A Broadway revival of the play starring Williams was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdowns until Spring 2022.

According to Deadline, Greenberg will adapt his play for television. Broadway director Scott Ellis, who is directing the play's NYC revival, will direct the pilot.