Ronen Rubinstein talked about coming out bisexual on the red carpet at this year's Outfest, Los Angeles' annual LGBT film festival.

Rubinstein, 27, who came out in an interview with Variety in April, is best known for playing gay firefighter-turned-paramedic TK Strand on the Fox procedural drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star. (The series also includes a black transgender male firefighter played by transgender actor Brian Michael Smith.)

Speaking with LGBT glossy Out on the red carpet, Rubinstein said that he becomes emotional talking about his recent coming out.

"It's just been overwhelming at times," Rubinstein said. "I get emotional thinking about it because the beauty about it is that it's people reaching out from all over the world and saying, 'your story helped me in so many ways,' 'your story has saved my life,' or 'your story has made me comfortable and safe to come out to my family or my friends.' So it's been a whirlwind, but it's been extremely positive and a beautiful, beautiful experience."

In 9-1-1:Lone Star, Rubinstein's character is dating Carlos Reyes (played by Rafael Silva), a police officer with the Austin Police Department. The couple is affectionately known as Tarlos.

Rubinstein added that playing TK has been an honor.

“It's an honor, but I can't take any of the credit. I gotta thank the trailblazers before me, because I wouldn't be here and these characters wouldn't be here [without them],” he said before mentioning Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear, who together with Brad Falchuk created the series.