Ronen Rubinstein talked about coming
out bisexual on the red carpet at this year's Outfest, Los Angeles'
annual LGBT film festival.
Rubinstein, 27, who came out in an
interview with Variety in April, is best known for playing gay
firefighter-turned-paramedic TK Strand on the Fox procedural drama
series 9-1-1: Lone Star. (The series also includes a black
transgender male firefighter played by transgender actor Brian
Michael Smith.)
Speaking with LGBT glossy Out on
the red carpet, Rubinstein said that he becomes emotional talking
about his recent coming out.
"It's just been overwhelming at
times," Rubinstein
said. "I get emotional thinking about it because the beauty
about it is that it's people reaching out from all over the world and
saying, 'your story helped me in so many ways,' 'your story has saved
my life,' or 'your story has made me comfortable and safe to come out
to my family or my friends.' So it's been a whirlwind, but it's been
extremely positive and a beautiful, beautiful experience."
In 9-1-1:Lone Star, Rubinstein's
character is dating Carlos Reyes (played by Rafael Silva), a police
officer with the Austin Police Department. The couple is
affectionately known as Tarlos.
Rubinstein added that playing TK has
been an honor.
“It's an honor, but I can't take any
of the credit. I gotta thank the trailblazers before me, because I
wouldn't be here and these characters wouldn't be here [without
them],” he said before mentioning Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear, who
together with Brad Falchuk created the series.