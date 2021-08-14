LGBT adults have nearly universally adopted the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a report released Thursday by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the education arm of the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, 92 percent of LGBT adults surveyed in the United States have received at least one vaccination for COVID-19.

The rate of adoption within the LGBT community is well above the rates for various general adult populations in the United States.

Jay Brown, senior vice president of programs, research, and training at the HRC Foundation, called his group's findings “encouraging.”

“We are encouraged to see evidence that suggests such a strong majority of the LGBTQ+ community who responded to the survey have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Brown said in releasing the survey data. “The science is clear: vaccines are our way forward and out of this pandemic. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation will continue working with our partners to ensure that no one in our community is left behind. We are proud to work with The Rockefeller Foundation and Community Marketing & Insights on the release of this essential data.”

Half of the respondents said that the pandemic had impacted their mental health, while 59 percent said that it made them feel socially isolated.

Twenty-one percent said that they had lost a close family member or friend to COVID-19. Data shows people of color with higher levels of loss than white people. While 17 percent of white LGBT respondents said that they had lost someone to COVID-19, higher levels were reported by Latinx LGBT respondents (30%) and Black LGBT respondents (28%).

Twenty-four percent of respondents reported that the pandemic has negatively impacted their financial situation.