LGBT adults have nearly universally
adopted the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a report released Thursday
by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the education arm of
the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, 92 percent of LGBT adults
surveyed in the United States have received at least one vaccination
for COVID-19.
The rate of adoption within the LGBT
community is well above the rates for various general adult
populations in the United States.
Jay Brown, senior vice president of
programs, research, and training at the HRC Foundation, called his
group's findings “encouraging.”
“We are encouraged to see evidence
that suggests such a strong majority of the LGBTQ+ community who
responded to the survey have received at least one dose of a COVID-19
vaccine,” Brown said in releasing the survey data. “The science
is clear: vaccines are our way forward and out of this pandemic. The
Human Rights Campaign Foundation will continue working with our
partners to ensure that no one in our community is left behind. We
are proud to work with The Rockefeller Foundation and Community
Marketing & Insights on the release of this essential data.”
Half of the respondents said that the
pandemic had impacted their mental health, while 59 percent said that
it made them feel socially isolated.
Twenty-one percent said that they had
lost a close family member or friend to COVID-19. Data shows people
of color with higher levels of loss than white people. While 17
percent of white LGBT respondents said that they had lost someone to
COVID-19, higher levels were reported by Latinx LGBT respondents
(30%) and Black LGBT respondents (28%).
Twenty-four percent of respondents
reported that the pandemic has negatively impacted their financial
situation.