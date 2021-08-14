Netflix on Thursday released the first
trailer for its upcoming LGBT animated series Q-Force.
The adult series is voiced by LGBT
celebrities Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison, Wanda Sykes, Matt Rogers, and
more.
Agent Steve Maryweather (aka Agent
Mary) of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA) is sent to West
Hollywood after coming out gay. Instead of disappearing into
obscurity, Maryweather (played by Hayes) assembles a squad of LGBT
geniuses, including mechanic Deb (Sykes), master of drag and disguise
Twink (Rogers), and hacker Stat (Harrison). Together, they're
Q-Force.
Rounding out the cast are Gary Cole,
David Harbour, Laurie Metcalf, and Gabe Liedman, who created the
series.
Netflix will release the show's
10-episode first season on Thursday, September 2.