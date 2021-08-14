Netflix on Thursday released the first trailer for its upcoming LGBT animated series Q-Force.

The adult series is voiced by LGBT celebrities Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison, Wanda Sykes, Matt Rogers, and more.

Agent Steve Maryweather (aka Agent Mary) of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA) is sent to West Hollywood after coming out gay. Instead of disappearing into obscurity, Maryweather (played by Hayes) assembles a squad of LGBT geniuses, including mechanic Deb (Sykes), master of drag and disguise Twink (Rogers), and hacker Stat (Harrison). Together, they're Q-Force.

Rounding out the cast are Gary Cole, David Harbour, Laurie Metcalf, and Gabe Liedman, who created the series.

Netflix will release the show's 10-episode first season on Thursday, September 2.