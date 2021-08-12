The Mexican state of Baja California
has officially legalized marriage for gay and lesbian couples.
According to the
Washington
Blade, an amendment to the state's constitution banning such
unions was removed by lawmakers in June. The change was officially
published on Sunday.
Local LGBT rights groups applauded the
move.
“We are able to finally say that
marriage equality in Baja California is the law,” LGBT
rights activist Maky Pollorena tweeted on Monday. “This paper
is the result of many years of struggle and tears. (It is) one step
of many that we have taken to make sure that our state and country is
diverse and inclusive. The historical debt does not end here.”
Mexico City was the first municipality
to adopt marriage equality in 2010.
In 2015, Mexico's highest court struck
down laws that limit marriage to heterosexual couples. Gay couples
can supposedly marry in any Mexican state with a court order and all
states are required to recognize such marriages, but few states have
changed their laws. Same-sex couples can marry in Chihuahua, Jalisco,
Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, and the federal municipality of Mexico City.
Baja California borders California and
Arizona.