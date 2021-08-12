The Mexican state of Baja California has officially legalized marriage for gay and lesbian couples.

According to the Washington Blade, an amendment to the state's constitution banning such unions was removed by lawmakers in June. The change was officially published on Sunday.

Local LGBT rights groups applauded the move.

“We are able to finally say that marriage equality in Baja California is the law,” LGBT rights activist Maky Pollorena tweeted on Monday. “This paper is the result of many years of struggle and tears. (It is) one step of many that we have taken to make sure that our state and country is diverse and inclusive. The historical debt does not end here.”

Mexico City was the first municipality to adopt marriage equality in 2010.

In 2015, Mexico's highest court struck down laws that limit marriage to heterosexual couples. Gay couples can supposedly marry in any Mexican state with a court order and all states are required to recognize such marriages, but few states have changed their laws. Same-sex couples can marry in Chihuahua, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, and the federal municipality of Mexico City.

Baja California borders California and Arizona.