City leaders in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday unanimously approved an LGBT protections ordinance.

Passage comes roughly five years after the state blocked the city's ordinance with House Bill 2.

Council expanded Charlotte's nondiscrimination ordinance, commonly referred to as an NDO, to include gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, and natural hairstyles.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the city's NDO does not address public bathroom regulations.

Charlotte's passage of an NDO in 2016 stirred controversy and fueled passage of House Bill 2, North Carolina's so-called “bathroom bill,” which prohibited transgender individuals from using the bathroom of their choice.

A national outcry against HB2 pressured Republican lawmakers to partially repeal the measure. Towns and cities in North Carolina have been free to adopt their own NDOs since December.