Outfest, Los Angeles' LGBT film
festival, will honor Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page on
Sunday, August 22.
Page will be presented with the Outfest
Achievement Award during the festival's closing night gala at the
Orpheum Theatre.
The award honors individuals who have
“made a significant contribution to LGBTQIA+ stories, arts, and
media visibility.”
This could be Page's first major public
appearance since coming out as transgender in December.
“Now more than ever, it is so
important for our voices to be amplified and represented in film and
media, and for people to hear our stories,” Page
said.
In 2017, Outfest launched the Trans &
Non-Binary Summit as a “creative response to the exclusion of trans
voices in the development of trans narratives within Hollywood.”
The event's lead programmer, Kieran Medina, will honor Page.
This year's Trans & Non-Binary
Summit will conclude with a reception to honor Page.
Page's films include Juno,
Inception, Hard Candy, Freeheld, and the X-Men
films. On television, Page appears in Viceland's Gaycation and
Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.