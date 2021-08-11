Outfest, Los Angeles' LGBT film festival, will honor Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page on Sunday, August 22.

Page will be presented with the Outfest Achievement Award during the festival's closing night gala at the Orpheum Theatre.

The award honors individuals who have “made a significant contribution to LGBTQIA+ stories, arts, and media visibility.”

This could be Page's first major public appearance since coming out as transgender in December.

“Now more than ever, it is so important for our voices to be amplified and represented in film and media, and for people to hear our stories,” Page said.

In 2017, Outfest launched the Trans & Non-Binary Summit as a “creative response to the exclusion of trans voices in the development of trans narratives within Hollywood.” The event's lead programmer, Kieran Medina, will honor Page.

This year's Trans & Non-Binary Summit will conclude with a reception to honor Page.

Page's films include Juno, Inception, Hard Candy, Freeheld, and the X-Men films. On television, Page appears in Viceland's Gaycation and Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.